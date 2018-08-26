The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II of the Lozi people of Western Province has called on traditional leaders in the country to unite and fight tribalism in the country.

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf by the Ngambela Nyambe during the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony in Katete today, the Litunga said tribalism is a cancer that is dividing the nation and as custodians of culture and traditions, it is important that traditional leaders fight this cancer.

ZANIS reports that the Litunga who was the Guest of Honour at this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people of Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi said tribalism is eroding the efforts of peace building and unity in the country.

“This cancer of tribalism is destroying the good relationship that exists among our people in this country,” he said.

He said tribalism in the country will only be fought by the oneness of purpose by traditional leaders in enhancing peace and unity in the country.

Meanwhile, Kalonga Gawa Undi Mkhomo V of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique appreciated the presence of the Litunga at this year’s ceremony.

He said the Litunga’s presence is uniting the two provinces and making them one which will enhance peace and development in the country.

“Apart from fostering and deepening unity in the country, it will foster the “One Zambia and One Nation” among Zambians,” he said.

He said the presence of the Litunga at the ceremony has broken through all cultural barriers and has shown what people can achieve in oneness.

The Kalonga, who was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Chewa Heritage Foundation Member, David Phiri also emphasised the need for education among Zambians to ensure that development is achieved.

He said education remained a critical aspect in order for the country to achieve the country’s developmental agenda.