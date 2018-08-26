The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue says it will go ahead with the proposed National Dialogue despite the Church mother bodies pulling out and wishing to take it alone.

Speaking during a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, ZCID Board Spokesperson Jackson Silavwe said the Centre will proceed with the national dialogue as it was mandated and agreed upon by its constituent members and other stakeholders.

He said during the National Democracy Stakeholders Summit held in Lusaka early this year and Political Party Secretary General’s meetings among other meetings, it was agreed that ZCID facilitates the Dialogue while the Church Chairs.

Mr. Silavwe said noting that the Church has pulled out and wants to organize its own Dialogue, ZCID has resolved to appoint a five personell team from eminent persons to Chair in place of the Church.

He clarifies that the five will be nominated by political parties with representatives at ZCID and all have submitted the persons except for the opposition UPND.

“ZCID shall continue to facilitate the process of National Political Dialogue involving all the political parties and stakeholders based on the aforementioned thematic areas. The ZCID Board has requested all the political parties both in and outside Parliament to submit a name of an independent eminent person to constitute a team of five (5) to chair the National Political Dialogue,” he said.

The ZCID Board Spokesperson added that “ZCID shall proceed with the Summit of Presidents (SOP) to commence the constitutional reforms and consider the four thematic areas outlined above as per the Secretary Generals Resolutions. ZCID shall announce the date/s of the Summit of Presidents together with the five (5) eminent persons”.

And Mr. Silavwe said ZCID has no problem with the Church mother bodies contrary to some perceptions.

He said the ZCID is only doing what it was mandated to undertake by the NDSS and political party SGs.

Meanwhile, ZCID says it will proceed with the planned Presidential Summit which will also have a bearing on the country’s Constitutional reforms.

President Edgar Lungu during a meeting with the ZCID board at the PF Secretariat had halted Constitutional reforms to allow the political parties under the auspices of ZCID have the Dialogue and President’s Summit to be held.