The Association of Catholic Parliamentarians in Zambia has resolved to use its legislative privileges to defend social justice and improve the livelihood of people.

Association Chairperson Professor Nkandu Luo who is also Minister in charge of Higher Education says the catholic Parliamentarians will ensure that they support the legislation that promotes wealth creation and eradication of poverty.

’’ We discussed the issue of poverty and how we need to realign policies to ensure that they point to wealth creation, we also spoke about conflict and what we can do to ensure that this vice is completely eradicated,’’ She said.

She was speaking in Addis Ababa, when she together with three other Catholic cabinet Ministers transited from Rome where they also had an opportunity to meet with Pope Francis.

The others were Lands Minister Jean Kapata, Minister in the Office of the Vice President Syvia Chalikosa and Central Province Minister Sydney Muchanga.

She disclosed that an Icon that has been blessed by Pope Francis will be circulated in some African Parliaments including Zambia.

The Minister also said the meeting discussed the need to improve and redefine the education Systems in order for it to respond to the needs of societies.

She further said that the church was concerned about some laws in some States that were in conflict with the catholic beliefs.

The Ministers were received at Bole International Airport by Charge De Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia In Ethiopia, John Chisanga.

Issued by

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary-Press & Tourism

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.