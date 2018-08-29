The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has insisted that it will go ahead with its national dialogue process.

Spokesperson Jackson Silavwe said the ZCID is resolved to follow resolutions made by Secretary Generals under the conglomerate of political parties that met in Siavonga recently.

Mr. Silavwe said the Church is being malicious to disregard these resolutions.

He told QTV News in an interview that the ZCID also found the recent statement issued by the Church to have lacked merit.

Mr. Silavwe said the Center does not however want to seem to be in a tug of war with the Church.