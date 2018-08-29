The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has insisted that it will go ahead with its national dialogue process.
Spokesperson Jackson Silavwe said the ZCID is resolved to follow resolutions made by Secretary Generals under the conglomerate of political parties that met in Siavonga recently.
Mr. Silavwe said the Church is being malicious to disregard these resolutions.
He told QTV News in an interview that the ZCID also found the recent statement issued by the Church to have lacked merit.
Mr. Silavwe said the Center does not however want to seem to be in a tug of war with the Church.
“Mr. Silavwe said the Center does not however want to seem to be in a tug of war with the Church.”- OK GOOD STATEMENT, if that is case, COULD YOU PLEASE MEET WITH THE CHURCH AND IRON OUT THE DIFFERENCES?!! It is this type of LACK OF DIALOGUE THAT BROUGHT IN OUTSIDERS LIKE THE COMMONWEALTH TO REMIND US OF THE NEED TO LISTEN AND TALK TO EACH OTHER!! So far we alot of time and energy is being lost in “cheap publicity” at the expense of advancing the important cause! WE WANT THE DIALOGUE PROCESS TO ACCELERATE CONSTITUTIONAL,ELECTORAL REFORMS and LAWS THAT SEEM TO HAVE POTENTIAL FOR PROMOTING BAD GOVERNANCE!!
This is what happens when you start something without clearly defining the problem and objectives. If this dialogue is about lungu and hh, why is it being called national? If it is about or includes resolving constitutional issues, why restrict the dialogue to political parties only? What exactly do they want to achieve from this dialogue?