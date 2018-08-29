Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Lusaka City is peaceful for both residents and travelers.

In a statement following following Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa’s claims that he was abducted by some PF thugs on Monday, Mr Lusambo said he felt duty bound to set the record straight and allay any fears that Lusaka might be unsafe for residents and visitors alike.

Mr. Lusambo said Lusaka remains peaceful as ever and all law enforcement agencies have continued conducting their normal operations noting that, “there is and there has never been any cause for alarm.”

He has since distanced the good people of the greater City of Lusaka from the narrative suggesting that there is lawlessness in the capital City.

“I have been alerted to a news story doing rounds on international media platforms regarding a statement issued by His Worship the Mayor of Lusaka Councillor Miles Sampa to the effect that he was kidnapped by some known elements while undertaking his official duties in the City.

“As Lusaka Province Minister, I feel duty bound to set the record straight and allay any fears that Lusaka might be unsafe for residents and visitors alike. I wish to state that our beautiful City remains peaceful as ever and our law enforcement agencies have continued conducting their normal duties. There is and there has never been any cause for alarm. There is no case of kidnapping filed by anyone at any police station in Lusaka or anywhere else across the country,” said Mr. Lusambo.

The Minister in charge of Lusaka has cautioned of the moral duty entrusted to all those in leadership to portray exemplary traits that do not betray the collective trust and faith that Zambians have placed on government.

Mr. Lusambo further reiterated that Lusaka mirrors the entire aspirations of the nation and it is important that the international community continues to view the Capital City as a haven of peace as it has always been known.

“The country that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is governing is peaceful, stable and everyone can freely move across this beautiful nation.

“It is therefore important that I forthwith distance the good people of this great City of Lusaka from the narrative that could be created with this episode,” he added.