Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said the PF administration has delivered health care facilities countrywide.
Mr. Lusambo says government is determined to ensure equitable distribution of health care facilities in line with its policy of ensuring that all citizens have access to quality health care services.
Mr. Lusambo was speaking when he toured Chelston Clinic to check on its operations.
The Minister further said government through the ministry of health is investing in health infrastructure development and effective distribution of drugs and medical supplies countrywide.
Mr Lusambo expressed happiness with the quality of health care services at Chelston clinic and advised management to continue providing good care to patients.
And Chelston Clinic Medical Superintendent Musole Chipoya said management remains committed to continue providing quality health care.
Dr Chipoya said government’s commitment to put up various interventions in the health sector is significantly improving health service delivery.
Mr Lusambo, I greatly appreciate your efforts of late to try to bring efficiencies to the health sector as well as civil service. I belong to the opposition but what you are doing is commendable, checking that civil servants report on time to serve the people, checking that doctors and nurses are punctual and attending to patients efficiently, that the endemic problem of corruption(theft) by traffic police officers in Zambia is checked, That water is being pumped to more residential areas. This is commendable, just avoid political statements opraising the President all the time and try to stand as your own man.
