Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has expressed deepest sorrow over the sudden and untimely death of Honourable Naluwa Mweene, UPND Member of Parliament for Mangango Constituency who died in a road accident at Itezhi tezhi turn off along Mongu-Lusaka road .

Hon Mwila has also sent messages of quick recovery to other passengers who were in the same vehicle with the deceased and are currently hospitalised and nursing injuries.

“The Patriotic Front wishes to send a message of condolences to the family of Hon Naluwa Mweene on his painful demise. We further send a message of condolences to the UPND and the people of Mangango Constituency on this loss. It is with profound grief that we, in the ruling Patriotic Front received the news of Hon Mweene’s tragic death”, Hon Mwila has said.

“In moments of such agonizing pain, it is difficult to give comfort to the family and friends that have lost their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go to the bereaved family, the UPND and the good people of Mangango. May they find solace and comfort in the bossom of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ”, he has said.