President Edgar Lungu says he is in a hurry to take development to all parts of the country.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Chiefs Nsefu, Jumbe, Kakumbi, Malama and Mkanya at Chimfule Lodge in Mambwe district in Eastern Province today, President Lungu said government will distribute resources equally across the country.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu stated that government will acquire vehicles for all chiefs across the country but noted that the construction of roads will take precedence.

Speaking on behalf of the five chiefs, Chief Jumbe thanked government for the construction of the district hospital, Msolo and Chipata-Mfuwe roads that is spurring development in the district.

The Chief however, bemoaned the illegal land acquisition in the district that is being perpetuated by some people in the area and high poverty levels that have been caused by drought as well as human animal conflict.

The traditional leader also bemoaned lack of boreholes in the district stating that the 15 boreholes that were sank in the area are not enough to cater for the ever growing population.

Chief Jimbe has since called on government to quicken the construction of feeder roads in the area.

He further appealed to government to expedite the payment of salaries and allowances for Chiefs and their retainers as some of them have not received any allowances for some months now.

And President Lungu implored Eastern Province Minister, who is also Malambo Member of Parliament, Makebi Zulu to address the challenges that the chiefdoms are faced with in fostering development for the people of Mambwe district.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu said he has already engaged Ministry of Water, Development and Sanitation to sink more boreholes for the district.