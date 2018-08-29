Government says it has sent samples of honey to Germany for tests for suspected American Foulbrood (Paenibacillus larvae) that is suspected to be in Zambia’s honey.

This follows the banning of honey from Zambia on the South African market after it was alleged to have been found contaminated with a disease called American Foulbrood (Paenibacillus larvae) .

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Kampamba Mulenga said samples of Zambian honey have since been sent to Germany for laboratory tests in that country.

Ms. Mulenga said Zambia started exporting honey to South Africa in 2015 after qualifying as one of the countries in the region without the American Foulbrood (Paenibacillus larvae) in its honey.



She stated that the country exports in excess of four hundred tonnes of honey to South Africa and is also currently exporting to the European countries.

“We have been exporting honey we only knew of the larvae when we received information from our counterparts from south Africa recently stating that our honey has the American Foulbrood (Paenibacillus larvae),” the Minister said.

The Minister noted that her ministry would only engage the South African government after the test results are out from Germany.

“So currently we cannot seek a way forward with our partners in south Africa because we have sent our own independent sample to Germany and awaiting results,” she said.

Ms. Mulenga said testing for American Foulbrood (Paenibacillus larvae) is expensive hence the country conducts inspections on Zambian honey annually.

The Minister noted that the last tests which were done in December on honey were all clear of the larvae.

“When we have our own results then we can have talks with our counterparts in south Africa,” she said.

Last week, The Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa protested the ban imposed on export of Zambian honey to South Africa.

In a letter written to South African authorities, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba said he had learnt with regret that South Africa has restricted market access for Zambia’s pure honey with immediate effect.

Mr. Mwamba has stated that the ban was done outside procedures and trade regulations.