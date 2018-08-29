State House has been accused of shielding former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Eric Chimese who was recently fired for allegedly involving himself in corrupt practices.

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili is suspicious that the alleged corrupt practices General Chimese involved himself in, may have been deep rooted.

KambwiliMr. Kambwili does not think the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should take too long to probe General Chimese if State House itself was not involved in the alleged corrupt practices.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Kambwili says he is therefore left with the impression that the dismissal of General Chimese was only to show keeping up appearances.

Mr. Kambwili says he is also in this case not surprised by the failure of the ACC to investigate Ministers mentioned in the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) 2017 trending report.

He says what all people wanting all corrupt government officials to be prosecuted can do at this end is to just wait until the current government is removed from power.

An attempt to get a response from the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda proved futile by broadcast time as his mobile phone went an answered when he was called.