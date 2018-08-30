

The World Export Development Forum 2018, will take place in Lusaka on 11-12 September under the theme ‘Scaling Up through Trade’.

The Forum will bring business leaders, policymakers and youth from around the world to explore a range of trade related issues, including agribusiness, investment and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

This year’s annual flagship event of the International Trade Centre (ITC) will be co-hosted by the Government of Zambia through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

The youth will take the centre stage at this year’s Forum.

The global population is forecast to grow by 2.2 billion people by 2050, and more than half of that growth is expected to be in Africa.

Following the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, the African Union is putting youth at the heart of development, as drivers of growth.

Policymakers and the business community are working on a friendlier environment for young people to gain relevant skills, start their own businesses and create quality jobs.

WEDF 2018 will kick off with an African Union and ITC interactive Youth UnConference on the topic of a world without borders, highlighting the perspectives of young entrepreneurs from eight African countries.

There will also be a young entrepreneurs’ pitch competition featuring seven candidates from across the African continent.

Another WEDF highlight will be the business-to-business meetings in agribusiness – from crops to oilseeds, prepared foods, honey, agricultural machinery and packaging, and more.

The meetings will bring together farmers, manufacturers, exporters, importers, wholesalers, retailers and investors interested in selling, buying or investing in select agricultural products and technologies.