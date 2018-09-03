Government has completed the construction of 500 houses out the 2,350 housing units that were earmarked to be built under phase one for the security wings across the country.

Ministry of Home Affairs Public Relations Officer, Naphas Chifuta has disclosed to ZANIS that from 2016 when the project was commissioned by the President, 500 housing units have been completed in various districts.

Mr. Chifuta stated that about 1,050 houses are currently under construction at different levels.

He said the Head of State wants the project to be completed earlier than the intended completion date of 2020 adding that, December 2019 is the new deadline for completion.

He said the constructor engaged to build the houses, AVIC International is determined to complete the works on the agreed deadline of 2019.

He stressed that so far, works on all the sites in 6 provinces where the 1,050 houses are being constructed are progressing well.

Government is constructing housing units for security wings under the Ministry of Home Affairs who include the Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission, Zambia Correctional Service, and the Immigrations Department.

The project will see the construction of about 12,000 houses being implemented in phases with phase one comprising of 2,350 housing units.