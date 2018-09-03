President Edgar Lungu has given the Lusaka Pastors Fellowship 750 thousand kwacha, egg incubators and oil expelling machines under the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) programme.

PEIF National Coordinator, Clement Tembo disclosed this during the signing of the MOU between PEIF and the Lusaka Pastors Fellowship that the funds will be divided among 156 churches in seven constituencies in Lusaka.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Tembo said President Lungu is desirous to see to it that the vulnerable but viable church members in various denominations are empowered.

He explained that President Lungu decided to extend the fund initiative programme to the Church as they are custodians of the vulnerable.

Mr. Tembo noted that the clergy are better placed in identifying the needy as they are in touch with the community.

He said President Lungu has demonstrated that he is ready to share his resources with the masses through the launch of the PEIF.

Mr. Tembo assured the clergy of President Lungu’s commitment to work with the church in empowering the vulnerable across the country.

Meanwhile PEIF has appealed to the church in the country to be united.

Mr. Tembo implored the Christian community to emulate other religions like the Muslim Community which is united.

He observed that there is too much division among some Christian churches.

And Chairman for the Pastors Fellowship, Ephraim Kambanja assured the PEIF Coordinator that the funds and empowerment equipment will be put to good use by the church.

Rev Kambanja said the church will exhibit high levels of accountability as they disburse the funds and equipment to the target people.