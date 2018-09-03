Residents of Nsomaulwa area in Mailo Chiefdom in Serenje district have bemoaned lack of a health centre in the area.

One of the residents, Ireen Chisenga said they take about 30 minutes to paddle across Lake Lusiwasi to access Sote Health Centre which is the nearest facility located about 20 kilometers away.

Ms Chisanaga said government should quickly come to the aid of the people of Nsomaulwa and construct for them a health facility.

She noted that the most affected are women as the situation makes it difficult to access mother and child health services.

Another resident, Pamela Kunda added that expectant mothers end up giving birth in canoes on their way to the nearest health centre.

And Mailo Ward Councilor, Patrick Munshya said health facility will be constructed in Nsomaulwa area in the next allocation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The Civic Leader has since called for calm from the people in the area.