President Edgar Lungu has assured Chinese investors that their businesses are safe in Zambia.

President Lungu says Zambia is governed by the rule of law.

ZNBC Staffer Hector Simfukwe reports that the Head of State was speaking during the Zambia-China Business Forum in Beijing.

The President praised China for being a true friend of Zambia.

He said this has been proved by restoring the dignity of the people through job creation and support to other sectors of the economy.

At the same function, President Lungu witnessed the signing of four business agreements between Zambia and Chinese companies.

Among the agreements is the assessment and preparation of the bankable feasibility studies and implementation of the Lusaka Mass Transit Railway corridor project which will see the construction of a transit railway line to reduce congestion on the roads in Lusaka