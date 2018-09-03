T-Low releases his latest video “Icishinka”

T-Low released the video for his single “Icishinka“.The song features Sir Jones. “Icishinka” was produced by Sir Lex & Rony Prod. and the video was directed by DJLo at Reel Studios.

