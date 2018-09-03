The ruling PF says students who got loans from the government have a moral and legal obligation to pay back.
This is after the Higher Education Authority issued a public notice last week that all former students who obtained loans from the Authority from 2014 upwards should start paying back this year at a 15 percent interest rate.
Many stakeholders and former students have since condemned the move saying there is no way they can pay back the loans since most of them are still unemployed after graduating.
PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza said it is illegal and immoral for students to fail to pay to pay back their loans.
“If you got a student loan, it is only morally and legally correct that you pay back. A loan is not a bursary. It must be paid back. The conditions of the loans and the repayment mode are very elaborate,” Mr Mwanza said.
Mr Mwanza who is also Former UNZASU President said the loan scheme was pushed by student leaders who realised how corrupt, limited and inaccessible the Bursary Scheme was.
“Many people couldn’t access bursaries due to insufficient funds from government, the overly – centralised nature of the Bursary and sheer corruption hence we who were concerned with giving every deserving student a right to education fought for the scrapping off of the Bursary and the introduction of the loans to increase access and stump out corruption,” he said.
He said student loans are a common and effective way of helping the larger constituent of students, access higher education hence it is the most practiced form of sponsorship the world over.
“Student loans are meant to act as revolving funds to help create opportunity and sponsorship for the next generation of students, hence those who get loans must repay to create for others the same opportunity Government created for them,” he said.
The government should write-off these loans and starting 2020, embark on giving actual student loans that are administered by the banks. These students got an education but most struggled to find employment, some are unemployed. The Zambian government has no capacity to collect these loans and are hoping that those students that report themselves can pay up. A write-off should be done for this and new loans under a new scheme introduced. The interest rate of 15% is immoral, the rate should be at 4% or so. These students still have to pay tax.
How can one pay without employment after graduating. Imwe a Mwanza be serious with life. What will happen next then? Muzatimanga???
This Mwanza was at UNZA and he is spewing this nonsense…am sure interest is more than 10%APR on these loans.
Have the ministers paid back the money owed for salaries while illegal in office?
Zambian govt need to learn from developed countries…how can you just force anyone to pay at least have a limit or minimum salary threshold for example in UK its £21,000….my cousin for example pays who works in financial sector in Zambia pays over 30% PAYE and then 15% student loan…this is unacceptable 15% you are basically punishing them for going to university.
WHAT IS A LOAN ? JUST PAY.
is this a hoax ,is this mr mwanza I knew unbelievable
Just pay….its a loan..its a revolving fund..it will help oothers..Dont blame Mr Mwanza..let us be responsible