The Public Service Commission has expressed its disappointment at the poor work culture exhibited at Kaoma District Hospital in Western province.Deputy Commission chairperson Hillary Chipango has for this reason called for immediate disciplinary action against erring health personnel at the institution.

ZANIS reports that Commissioner Chipango accompanied by his counterpart from Teaching Service Commission chairperson Stanley Mhango discovered this during an impromptu visit to the health institution.Speaking in an interview after the tour, Mr. Chipango noted that in addition the Health facility was understaffed as opposed to records from the ministry of health.

When the Deputy Commission chairperson and his team arrived at the Hospital, he was shocked to find queues of patients attended to by one health official as other members of staff had not reported for duty.

Mr Chipango warned that his Commissions would take stern action against erring officers that would be found wanting as bad attitudes towards work in the civil service put the name of the President in ridicule.He further stated that the Commission would not hesitate but dismiss undisciplined officers.

The Deputy Commission chairperson and his team is in Kaoma District to meet civil servants and to listen to matters arising in the District.