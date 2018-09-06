Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says her ministry is putting in place measures that will ensure that international artists who come into the country do not compromise morals and values of the country.

Reverend Sumaili says this is because artists have a great influence on society and have the ability to impart good or bad values.

She further urged local artists to help in upholding good morals, values and principles in the citizenry by depicting human dignity, patriotism, and national unity.

Reverend Sumaili was speaking when National Arts Council of Zambia Chairman Patrick Samwimbila and vice chairperson Agness Nyendwa paid a courtesy call on her at her office today.

Meanwhile Mr. Samwimbila said they will strengthen the code of ethics for artists with support from the ministry.

He further called on all artists to support government’s efforts in inculcating good values and morals in society.