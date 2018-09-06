In an unprecedent move, The Zambia Police Service have opened a Criminal docket against Airtel Networks Zambia one of the country’s biggest mobile phone service provider.

This follows the successful lodging of a complaint by Lusaka based Journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo.

Mr. Zgambo alleges that former Special Assistant to Late President Michael Sata ,George Chella and other private citizens including Airtel employees did divert his telephone data to fictitious numbers in the name of Evaristo Phiri.

According to a Press Statement made available to the Lusaka Times, Mr. Zgambo says it has taken him close to four years to investigate this case.

He says the docket was opened after Attorney General Likando Kalaluka assured him that government had nothing to do with the interception of messages.

Further, Mr. Zgambo says in the statement that it has not been easy to open the docket because the Police were adamant to do so as they also believed it was a government assignment until the letter from the Attorney General was made available to them.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka based Journalist has warned Airtel to stay away from moves to bribe any member of the executive or the Judiciary as he is aware of what the board meeting last Friday decided.

Early this year Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Shawa Siyuni allowed Mr. Zgambo to Co Prosecute the matter under Private Prosecution.