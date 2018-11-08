Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) owes suppliers of goods and services 80 million United States dollars as of September 2018.
Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa says the mining giant owes both the international and local suppliers’ monies because it is not doing well.
Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Mr. Musukwa however said failure by KCM to pay its debt to the suppliers is a bad business practice which should not be entertained.
He has since urged the mining company not to wait for government’s intervention before it pays its debt to suppliers of goods and services.
Mr. Musukwa said if the company does not do the right thing, government will be left with no option but to take drastic measures to protect Zambians.
He further said the company has made a commitment to pay suppliers over a period of three months starting from October this year.
Very good… Can you also check on the Cobalt they are selling to China. Yes that $1.5 Billion USD consignment that hasn’t been disclosed.
How did you come across this information about the cobalt mine?
I can not put it past this government.
They are on a mission to sell off all our national assets.
But please be responsible with information, and back it up.
Let us run a clean revolution based on truth and facts.
Let us show that as citizens, we reject all the bad things this government is doing.
The suppliers and contractors must demand interest on the monies owed. Otherwise these *****s may be playing monkey tricks by investing the moneys in some investment accounts for some period for it to earn interest before paying out. Another option use the bailiffs to confiscate the mine for the money owed.