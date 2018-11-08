Government says it has received reports that the UPND is mobilising youths across the country in case it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema is summoned to answer queries on the riots that occurred on the Copperbelt on Monday.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says government is aware of the UPND schemes and has urged the opposition party and its leadership not to panic.

Mr. Kampyongo however says investigations in what caused the riot in Kitwe are still ongoing and that the Police command is on alert in case of any outbreak of violence.

He has told ZNBC news in an interview that when people are called for investigations no one should stand in the way.

And Mr. Kampyongo says he will on Friday issue a ministerial statement in parliament over the riots.

Mr Kampyongo has advised people that are bent on instigating hooliganism and trouble that they should be mindful of the fact that such activities led to xenophobia and genocide.