Government says it has received reports that the UPND is mobilising youths across the country in case it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema is summoned to answer queries on the riots that occurred on the Copperbelt on Monday.
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says government is aware of the UPND schemes and has urged the opposition party and its leadership not to panic.
Mr. Kampyongo however says investigations in what caused the riot in Kitwe are still ongoing and that the Police command is on alert in case of any outbreak of violence.
He has told ZNBC news in an interview that when people are called for investigations no one should stand in the way.
And Mr. Kampyongo says he will on Friday issue a ministerial statement in parliament over the riots.
Mr Kampyongo has advised people that are bent on instigating hooliganism and trouble that they should be mindful of the fact that such activities led to xenophobia and genocide.
UPND is a bad news to Zambia. Looking forward to seeing him go to live in PANAMA where he took our money to!
Now HH needs to be sorted out and put in a place where he belongs…..JAIL….this is pure treason….he is trying hard to incite violence
My shoes were stollen by the door step last week by my gardener, but I am sure HH mobilised the stealling..heheheh. PF and panic buttons
No need for issuing statements minister, we have all head the audio in under 5’s poor bemba that he is learning from totoise-looking gbm. That’s evidence enough, arrest!!!
If only this government was as steadfast in doing their jobs as they are in hounding HH, Zambia would have been like Singapore right now.
HH is a marked man. They will arrest him very soon.
This government is forever chasing lost causes.
Why is Kapyongo making up stories to throw things at UPND?
Remember when his family were throwing stones at UPND helicopters in his constituency?
Have you noticed how many ministers are talking about this Kitwe Riots? Giving it more attention than the UNZA case?
Something undercover is going on here to implicate HH, I don’t know what it is, but I would not be surprised if HH is gased again, which would be unfair.
Is it the way you have decided to punish him for refusing to accept ZCID?
Kampyongo is cute from a certain angle. Especially when he’s putting HH in his dark place.
KINDLY PUT HIM TO SHAPE. I THOUGHT HE HAD TIME REFLECT ON HIS BEHAVIOR THE LAST TIME HE WAS PUT AWAY. WHEN YOU PUT HIM AWAY ON ACCOUNT OF BEING FOUND GUILTY, PLEASE NO CHURCH OR FOREIGN COMMONWEALTH SHOULD BE SEEN PLEADING FOR HIS RELEASE. TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR DOUBLE H.
We shall not watch one sadist drag our country into chaos. Is it not written; ”
You do not realize that it is better for you that one man is put away for the people than that the whole nation perish.” It is an ethical principle too.
Imwe ba PF you want power, nomba tungululeni icalo and this this of HH. He can’t help you now bane. Tepapa, twalilandile. Tiyenabo
This is one ugly a$$ mo fo…looks like an owl. Looks guilty….they are all are. Hands off the anointed one; a word to the wise.
I sense the Under 5 maggot is about to be arrested soon. I think Patricia Scotland is very disappointed that this kindergarten punk failed to dialogue with His Excellency President Lungu during his free window after being released.
Just send this son of Sanny Chimpombwa back to Mukobeko.
@Kudos , Thomburnocle chhikala. You are the hooligans Kapyongo is talking about.
@Nostradamus quit being an AR$S hole you don’t want to get started with me. Crawl back into the cow ars$ hole you were born from. Crawl back take your Gay Jay brother with you and suck Kainde’s uncircumcised oxtail while you’re at it
In fact go lick Mutinta. You’re just a drunk cadre cunt
This time for a long time anso.
Your PROGNOSIS Mr. Kudos is extremely within a whisker to the truth. The probability is very near to 1.
all we hear about is politicking after politicking, as if that is the only thing is there to talk about.
HH has nothing else to do in Zambia except cause problems as the stolen money keeps multiplying in foreign countries’ accounts. When he sets this country on fire, he will withdraw to his comfortable luxurious lounges in the diaspora as he watches you, your wife and kids if any being wasted. Imagine Zambia on fire while champions of tribalism sips some coffee on top of your misery.
bakabolala ba pf!. you’re now scared of your own shadows
the blame game won’t sustain you and if you try and arrest hh again, you’ll not contain what will be unleashed. the nation has been boiling inside, it’s ready to explode, hh’s arrest will be such a trigger
what an embarrassment of a govnt. the pf is. being incompetent is forgivable but their corrupt and thieving ways aren’t. did they think they can do this with impunity?
There’s no Armageddon fire coming. You are dreaming prophet of doom.
Mutinta thought Zambians would rise up for the sake of her political failure husband. Mukolwe she lied to you and you fell for it.
This time will be no different. The fukcer will wish he was never born.
We all remember bwengwa , where we were told highly trained UPND commandos had kidnapped PF officials and GRZ press people…….we were told a ZP special unit had then rescued all the kidnap victims from a School where they were held, only for the highly trained commando unit of UPND kidnappers to escape……
We all remember Namwala.
Mr kudos you are behind time, goggle : state enters nolle prosequi in namwala Presidential election cases.(Zambian observer)
The two Namwala youths were charged with aggravated robbery following the release of results presidential election results in Namwala in 2016.
They have been in Prison for two years now.
The Nolle was entered in High Court proceedings held in Mazabuka today 5th November 2018.
Thorn in the Flesh
Cause what problems ? Did HH buy 42/42 ? Did HH ask for a presidential jet ?
Just provide jobs imwe ma kawalala…when people have jobs they have no time to riot…..
Just arrest him you cowards.You are accessing the situation we know.
Its your own nonsense you are trying to pile on the wrong person,you can not excessively protect foreigners and degrade locals who are treated like second class citizens.
Kampyongo you are a f**k together with dingbat that appointed you.
Minister of Home Affairs indirect inciting his cadre’s, blame yourselves for lack of maturity and leadership.
We all remember the GBM training UPND youth to attack Zambia national defence forces story……
We were told police special units had sorrounded and raided a gym run and owned by GBM after a tip off.
PF media reported numerous youth were arrested after intelligence indicated that UPND were training youth to attack defence forces……after UPND lawyers insisted on being present, we were told evidence gathered included golf clubs catapults and boxing gloves all weapons that were being used by upnd specialists to train youth to attack Zambia defence forces……
Ha Spaka We all remember Namwala.
Victimisation of the opposition in Zambia has become systematic and we the population seem to have accepted. For injustice and oppression to take root in a country all it takes is for good people to remain quiet. We have become a nation that laughs at injustice forgetting that the injustice that the opposition face today will face us tomorrow.
WORD BROTHER WORD… i salute you. When they start coming for the common man then some people will wake up to reality and will stop mental masturbating.
Sous Aflican spies are also “hording” and “prottingi”, let me dlink Talino pa last
Now it’s your turn, show us the proof o you resign!!!!
“If you want to be lied to, all you have to do is believe everything that the government tells you.”
Steven Magee
Shoot a few of those youths.
Why is HH blamed for all the rot. As a Zambian citizen he too has the right to speak on issues that touch and damage the Zambian, talking on radio that a certain place or institution has been sold can never hold up in a neutral court as inciting people to protest. Let us protect the peace in our country please. If anything Kampyongo is inciting the PF cadres to rise up.
I wish I was born in Somali or else where than in this Country Zambia
Pf you are failing to govern, any disturbance to your cosy and comfortable life by unemployed youth you want to blame others …….the truth is,
All those things you were sontaring , the roads, the hospitals, the bridges and nice houses, do not add up to the suffering unemployed youth. Those unemployed youth are seeing all this supposed wealth but they remain unemployed and hungry.
They are confused,
“…how come we see so much development , so much wealth flaunted by the ruling pf bosses but we remain poor and hungry …” ????
Give them answers to the above and you will fix your dilemma.
Spaka
Most influential blogger
Dunderheads forever looking for an excuse to persecute others – this includes some useless bloggers here. Strictly speaking, how does a statement (if it was made) that something has been sold, be attributed to a subsequent decision by a group of adults with responsibilities for their own actions, to riot? This is stretching it – the burden of proving the connection is very high and there is no way it can be proven here. What about the actions of those who actually rioted? Are they children who were meekly incited or threatened to do something? Pathetic regime to say the least. How do you continually point to the opposition for everything negative? – especially when we know where the buck stops.
TRUTH PAINS. I THOUGHT PF HAS GENIUS LEADERS WHO CAN SPEAK WELL AND ARTICULATE ISSUES IN A PROPER AND DECISIVE MANNER.
AFTER ELECTIONS UP TO NOW PF IS NOT YET STABLE IN ITS OPERATIONS WHILE OTHER LEADERS BY NOW WOULD HAVE STABILIZED AND MOVE FORWARD. PF IS STILL SINGING DUNUNA REVERSE. WE WHO ARE INTELLIGENCE CAN NOT SING DUNUNA REVERSE BECAUSE GOING BEHIND IS NOT DEVELOPMENT. WE NEED TO GO FORWARD WITH TIME. TIME NEVER GO BACK ONLY FAILURES WILL BE LIKE THE WIFE TO LOT.
Point of correction Mr kampyongo. The youths being organised are from over the country because in the north there is no one. It’s only from bantustan. From Luapula alaayambila from where? Uko kwine ba mwashiba. Here we are seeing things happening especially after investment expo………….the province is seeking now hope coming.
THE PROBLEM IS UBUFI. HUNGER AND THE COST OF LIVING HAS HIT ALL AREAS. WHERE IS YOUR VILLAGE WHERE VILLAGERS ARE NOT CRYING FOR THEIR OWN FOOD LIKE VILLAGERS WHO HAVE NOT BEEN PAID THERE OWN MONEY BY SO CALLED FRA?
Iwe kampyomgo as you plan to put this nigga away for a long time to come. Kindly put up measures to put bullets in all arsonists’ heads on sight. Last time you did not do a good job. Instead of mounting cameras on the roads for profit, put cameras at public infrastructure for security. We need sanity in Zambia. Set double as an example to would be transgressors. Change of Governments is at the ballots not on the street. It 50% plus 1 vote. He can attain it.
50 + 1 vote given so as to provide jobs….not steal and loot everyday then go begging every where to borrow money while the people who gave you 50 +1 remain unemployed, overtaxed and hungry …..
Ba PF, what goes around comes around, PF, their cadres on this blog and statehouse are the master misinformers of the nation. How many times have they come out on public and social media misinforming the nation that HH sold the mine, but the general public have never been give any shred of evidence that he sold the mines. Why should the PF be rattled by what HH said without showing any proof, have they shown us any proof, by inciting the nation not to vote for HH without proof.
HH is not a leader but just a selfish,rude and tribalistic chap. Just before the Mongu incidence in which he challenged the head of state which led to his arrest, we advised that this guy was being given enough rope to hang himself and that is exactly what happened. He has started his gymnastics again, if he continues like this he will end up in Jail and no one will rescue him including his “friend” Trump who he said will sort out “dictators in Africa” He is so blind that he cant see that he (HH) is the worst dictator who has clung to his father’s party like a family business.
It is very clear to see that pf is really planning something massive against hh. This govt must own up and accept the fact that Zambians are angry and frustrated and are taking every opportunity to express their anger. Lungu and his clique must just put their house in order instead of blaming and arresting opposition leaders. I can see more bloodshed and deaths if they go ahead and arrest hh. Namufilwa fye ba pf period!
THESE GOONS DON’T GET IT, CORRUPTION HAS BLINDED THEIR MINDS. THEY WILL WAKE UP ONE DAY IN MUKOBEKO.
Should HH be arrested then kampyongo, the Sunday Chandas and the many PF goons should be arrested, evidence is not lacking of their false utterances that HH sold the national mines. In the same manner they are inciting the nation loose trust in HH so that he can loose election through falsification without proof. Is the name of hh who is daily falsely vilified by the PF evil machines, less important than the pf government. Should hh be arrested everyone in pf who has made false claims against HH without proof, will be dragged for court. There is so much evidence against pf, then we shall see how the pf compromised courts if the shall handle the same cases of smear in the same balances.
That is why you steal his votes.