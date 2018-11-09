United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Stephen Katuka has said that Party President Hakainde Hichilema will remain the party’s preferred candidate for 2021 come rain, come sunshine.
Addressing party members on his Party familiarisation and mobilisation tour of Lusaka Province, Mr Katuka warned UPND supporters to be wary of the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) schemes to ensure that Mr Hichilema was not on the ballot come 2021, but reassured that he “would not let that happen” and that “Mr Hichilema will remain the party’s preferred candidate for 2021 come rain, come sunshine”.
Mr Katuka further said that the four Constituencies visited endorsed Mr Hakainde Hichilema as the 2021 sole candidate for UPND with Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) as his running mate.
The party has become a party of choice and UPND is now a household name. Who, in Zambia can claim not to know HH? No one!
Mr Katuka also urged UPND members to realise that the party has now become a “factor” in Zambian politics and also urged them to continue working hard till UPND forms government.
“The party has become a party of choice and UPND is now a household name. Who, in Zambia can claim not to know HH? No one! But we should be wary of the PF’s schemes to cripple UPND through firstly, wishing HH out of politics through whichever means and secondly, to have him out of this earth just like Edgar Lungu said recently said that that he “hates” seeing HH alive,” said Katuka.
Mr Katuka said that there was need for the general party membership to go out and campaign vigorously for the party to win the 2021 elections, observes UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka.
“We are a party that every Zambian is looking forward to provide good, quality leadership. The people are looking up to us to provide them the leadership which the PF has failed to give them. The party has grown very big , hence, we need to be more united than ever before because we are the party of choice”. said Katuka.
He also called on party members to observe discipline because it is cardinal for the growth of the party and called on all members to exercise a lot of tolerance, chastity, for bearance and restraint among themselves.
Adding that members should follow right channels of communication to avoid exposing the party leadership to rebuke following the environment were statements are deliberately framed and to also use right channels to air their grievances.
UPND Secretary General said that the Party has gained new support from growing numbers of youths and women who are upset with Edgar Lungu’s failure to deal with issues affecting their lives and surroundings.
Mr Katuka was accompanied by Lusaka Province Vice Chairperson, Mrs Grace Chivube, Vice Provincial Secretary, Luke Chikani and Vice Chairperson for Mobilization, Chishala Kabaso.
I agree with Katuka. HH has the requisite business acumen to propel this failing economy and create job. This can not be expected from a Chawama drunkard. The problems of Zambia are bigger for the one disbarred lawyer in Edgar Lungu to handle.
What’s your problem ba PF? It’s UPND’s choice to have HH as their choice. You should worry about your candidate. To me this means that PF is scared of HH otherwise you could have been happy if you view him as a weaker choice.
Fear for HH in this country by the PF is understood. HH is a force to reckon with. Out of the 40 opposition Presidents, have you ever heard small minds PF talking about another President apart from HH. Come rain come sunshine its HH, even come Snow. Niwamene uyu
You see, this is what kills Zambian politics. Both the opposition and the ruling party are full of Boot licking and cult personalities. Is HH the only person who can lead your political party?
How is this different from EL campaigning for 2021?
HH is very okay. Each party chooses their own candidate. Okay, PF put Chishimba Kambwili who is still your member as your preferred candidate. If you don’t want us to choose your candidate then leave us alone we choose our own, why do you fear HH so much.
Yes,hh can be ok as a upnd candidate,but is he going to win you an election,just look at history and how he has performed,to make matters worse gbm as his running mate,a champion of gbv and the man can win insults contest.You believe this combination can win upnd an election! upnd suporters prepare yourselves for heart attack in 2021.
U being an democratic and u being unfair to some members who would like to contest within UPND party for the same position in the party. U need to create a level political ground for everyone within the party. Let a winner starts from the party to the country. Don’t impose please!
UPND should revise their manifesto to make it more relevant to Zambia’s electorate. They are capitalizing more on current economic misfortunes and try disuade people to vote for them. Come up with economic recovery road map to convince the elite voters in the cities, who may not easily be manipulated.
Another area of interest is to deal with the past of how HH ascended to power in 2006, which again is likely to haunt UPND during 2021 campaign. Has the party transformed itself from tribal tag?
HH must also exonerate himself from rhetorics of his involvement in privatisation of state owned parastatals in 90s. Glossing over these issues might cost him presidency dearly.
