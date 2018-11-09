United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Stephen Katuka has said that Party President Hakainde Hichilema will remain the party’s preferred candidate for 2021 come rain, come sunshine.

Addressing party members on his Party familiarisation and mobilisation tour of Lusaka Province, Mr Katuka warned UPND supporters to be wary of the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) schemes to ensure that Mr Hichilema was not on the ballot come 2021, but reassured that he “would not let that happen” and that “Mr Hichilema will remain the party’s preferred candidate for 2021 come rain, come sunshine”.

Mr Katuka further said that the four Constituencies visited endorsed Mr Hakainde Hichilema as the 2021 sole candidate for UPND with Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) as his running mate.

Mr Katuka also urged UPND members to realise that the party has now become a “factor” in Zambian politics and also urged them to continue working hard till UPND forms government.

“The party has become a party of choice and UPND is now a household name. Who, in Zambia can claim not to know HH? No one! But we should be wary of the PF’s schemes to cripple UPND through firstly, wishing HH out of politics through whichever means and secondly, to have him out of this earth just like Edgar Lungu said recently said that that he “hates” seeing HH alive,” said Katuka.

Mr Katuka said that there was need for the general party membership to go out and campaign vigorously for the party to win the 2021 elections, observes UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka.

“We are a party that every Zambian is looking forward to provide good, quality leadership. The people are looking up to us to provide them the leadership which the PF has failed to give them. The party has grown very big , hence, we need to be more united than ever before because we are the party of choice”. said Katuka.

He also called on party members to observe discipline because it is cardinal for the growth of the party and called on all members to exercise a lot of tolerance, chastity, for bearance and restraint among themselves.

Adding that members should follow right channels of communication to avoid exposing the party leadership to rebuke following the environment were statements are deliberately framed and to also use right channels to air their grievances.

UPND Secretary General said that the Party has gained new support from growing numbers of youths and women who are upset with Edgar Lungu’s failure to deal with issues affecting their lives and surroundings.

Mr Katuka was accompanied by Lusaka Province Vice Chairperson, Mrs Grace Chivube, Vice Provincial Secretary, Luke Chikani and Vice Chairperson for Mobilization, Chishala Kabaso.