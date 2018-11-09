Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu was away in Norway on Thursday night with RB Salzburg where the Austrian club maintained their unbeaten run in the Europa League.

Salzburg beat bottom placed and winless Rosenborg 5-2 to keep their tight grip at the summit of Group B.

The Austrian club have maximum 12 points from four games played and are six points ahead of their sister club from the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig, who are second.

But Mwepu was an unused substitute for a second successive competitive match for the Austrian champions.

Striker Patson Daka did not make the travelling party.