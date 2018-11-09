A 19 year old man of Mushamba Village in Mpika District has been arrested for defiling an 11 year old girl.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Mpika today and identified the man as Edward Mwamba of the same village.

Mr. Katanga said the incident happened last Sunday around 12:00 hours at Mushamba Village when the victim and her friend went in the bush to collect caterpillars.

He explained that the girls went in the bush to collect caterpillars when they suddenly saw Mwamba heading towards them and asked the victim to show him her buttocks.

Mr. Katanga further said the victim refused to succumb to his demands and ran away but the suspect followed her and had canal knowledge with her in the bush.

He added that the victim later reported the matter to her parents and complained of painful private parts.

Mr. Katanga said the matter was later reported to police by Headman Mushamba from the same village.

He said the suspect is awaiting to appear in court soon.

And Mpika District Commissioner (DC) Moses Katebe said he is saddened by the development and urged parents to ensure that they safeguard their children when they go to collect caterpillars in the bush.