The Democratic Party has resolved to adopt PF Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba as its official Presidential Candidate for 2021 general elections.
The resolution was reached at by Democratic National committee (DNC) members at an extraordinary meeting held in Lusaka yesterday.
The meeting which was chaired by the National Chairman Nedson Nzowa was attended by all members of the Democratic National Committee.
Confirming the development, Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the decision to adopt Mr. Kalaba who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister came up after a wider consultation with the party leaders and general membership.
She said the decision also comes following the many demands and the decision taken by majority Zambians saying Mr. Kalaba is the right man to take up the position of President of Zambia come 2021.
“It’s evident that Zambia is at a position where the country needs a person with a tested and well proved character, zero tolerance to corruption, honesty, selfless and has resolved to save Zambia with the respect and the seriousness it deserves”, she added.
Ms. Kabemba said the meeting further resolved to leave the position of Democratic Party President vacant with immediate effect until such a time when Mr. Kalaba will take up the position.
The position of Democratic Party President was until now held by Gift Kalumba who henceforth remains a member of the National Executive.
And Ms. Kabemba said the party has further made changes to its Provincial Leadership in various places and will see a Mr. Chandindi moved from the position of Copperbelt Provincial Chairman to become an interim member of the National Executive and has been replaced with a Mr. Mulenga who was until now the Copperbelt Vice Chairperson and will be deputized by two Provincial Chairpersons.
She added that Ethel Chinkuli who was Acting Central Province Chairperson has been moved to the position of Kabwe District Chairlady and Kalonde Chisanga will assume the position of Central Province Youth Chairperson.
In Lusaka, Ms. Kabemba said Victor Mwale has been elevated to take up the position of Provincial Chairperson while Olalo Mwanza becomes Provincial Youth Chairman.
She said in Muchinga, the province has been demarcated into two zones with Regina Mulenga assuming the position of Provincial Chairperson in charge of Mpika, Chama and Chisali while Patricia Makezi will head Isoka, Mafinga and Nakonde respectively.
In Northern Province, Ms. Kabemba said Mr. Patrick Kafula will be interim chairman for Northern Province with immediate effect.
One hell wrong move for Kalaba. For me staying in the boat was the real thing
There is nothing wrong to test the waters. It’s good to die for what you believe in. What if it works . Just an opinion no hard feelings .
Kalaba sound interesting. But a person who follows Bushiri…..I can’t vote for such a one…too much superstition and charismatic nonsense of false doctrines. In addition Charismatic preachers and their ilk have often showed an inordinate greed for money, like voting for Danny Pule. Although I Grant Kalaba seems far better than Pule. But i am always cautious of charismatic Pentecostal leaders
I did know that there was such a meeting going on. When is Heritage Party going to endorse presidential candidate?
PF don’t have candidate yet.
Let us have a lot of competitors so that campaign money can flow. We only share this money once every five years. The more people the better.
I have only heard Copperbelt and Muchinga . Where is southern province . Have the while Zambia in mind when launching a big thing like a political party so that Zambia is united and not diveded further.
Has Kalaba resigned from PF or he is still holding one leg like Kambwili. These two should leave the PF so that we have bye elections in their constituencies and see how they will fair otherwise they are just cowards or Hungry Hyenas.
I agree 100 percent . If they are an alternative to Zambia and they believe they are popular why then hanging on? This shows that they lack confindence and one wonders why they stepped out in the first place . Is there something they realized after they have stepped out? We need to know and stop abusing our courts if you believe you are true leaders. Already what they are exhibiting it’s not good leadership . Leadership starts now what you are doing until State house. Mwanawasa is a good example he truly resigned and one day became President Hon . Kambwili And Hon. Kalaba emulate Mwanawasa
I think a party can adopt whoever it wishes to, it doesn’t mean he has defected…,
You can go for it Mr. Kalaba. But leave out the : ” tested and well proved character, zero tolerance to corruption, honest, selfless and resolve to serve Zambia with the respect and seriousness it deserves” bit. Let him first resign from the party because all these negative vices are on him because he is eating with both hands as it were.
But why is Kalaba clinging on to PF? Let him quit PF ‘MPship’ so he concentrates on his Presidential ambitions. If these Presidential aspirants(who include Kambwili) do not team up and join HH plot one will not be theirs come 2021.They will just be vote spoilers like Nawakwi
Why Kalaba and CK are still PF MPs is because the constitution allows an MP to continue serving the people in an event the MP was wrongly expelled. Read the constitution and understand it. At the moment for CK, he is still in the process of the court determining the case.I hope i have helped. But please dont feel lazy to read the constitution. Every day read 1 or 2 pages. It will be of great help. But first read the Bible so that you are directed by the holy spirit.