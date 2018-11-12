The Democratic Party has resolved to adopt PF Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba as its official Presidential Candidate for 2021 general elections.

The resolution was reached at by Democratic National committee (DNC) members at an extraordinary meeting held in Lusaka yesterday.

The meeting which was chaired by the National Chairman Nedson Nzowa was attended by all members of the Democratic National Committee.

Confirming the development, Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the decision to adopt Mr. Kalaba who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister came up after a wider consultation with the party leaders and general membership.

She said the decision also comes following the many demands and the decision taken by majority Zambians saying Mr. Kalaba is the right man to take up the position of President of Zambia come 2021.

“It’s evident that Zambia is at a position where the country needs a person with a tested and well proved character, zero tolerance to corruption, honesty, selfless and has resolved to save Zambia with the respect and the seriousness it deserves”, she added.

Ms. Kabemba said the meeting further resolved to leave the position of Democratic Party President vacant with immediate effect until such a time when Mr. Kalaba will take up the position.

The position of Democratic Party President was until now held by Gift Kalumba who henceforth remains a member of the National Executive.

And Ms. Kabemba said the party has further made changes to its Provincial Leadership in various places and will see a Mr. Chandindi moved from the position of Copperbelt Provincial Chairman to become an interim member of the National Executive and has been replaced with a Mr. Mulenga who was until now the Copperbelt Vice Chairperson and will be deputized by two Provincial Chairpersons.

She added that Ethel Chinkuli who was Acting Central Province Chairperson has been moved to the position of Kabwe District Chairlady and Kalonde Chisanga will assume the position of Central Province Youth Chairperson.

In Lusaka, Ms. Kabemba said Victor Mwale has been elevated to take up the position of Provincial Chairperson while Olalo Mwanza becomes Provincial Youth Chairman.

She said in Muchinga, the province has been demarcated into two zones with Regina Mulenga assuming the position of Provincial Chairperson in charge of Mpika, Chama and Chisali while Patricia Makezi will head Isoka, Mafinga and Nakonde respectively.

In Northern Province, Ms. Kabemba said Mr. Patrick Kafula will be interim chairman for Northern Province with immediate effect.