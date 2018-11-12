Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Roland Msiska has been elected for a second 3 year term as President of the African Association of Public Administration and Management at the just ended AAPAM Annual Conference in Gaborone, Botswana which was held from 5th to 9th November 2018.

Dr. Msiska was overwhelmingly re-elected to office during the 39th roundtable conference.

The Secretary to Cabinet informed the gathering on the possibility of achieving excellence and professionalism in public administration and management in Africa.

He was delighted that under his AAPAM leadership, the Association had achieved an Audit report that had not been qualified.

Speaking when he addressed delegates drawn from various Public Service Institutions in Africa, Dr. Msiska said there was an urgent need for strengthened governance and public institutions in order to make countries on the continent competitive.

He noted that for the Vision Agenda 2063 and Social Development Goals (SDG’s) to be achieved, governments need to embrace change in their systems, processes and operations.

Dr. Msiska further implored African Public Service institutions to effectively address challenges such as demographic changes and expectations, youth unemployment and climate change.

The African Association for Public Administration and Management is an International professional association for African Public administrators and managers.

The Secretary to Cabinet led a delegation that included Permanent Secretaries Public Service Division Management Boniface Chimbwali, Dr. Auxillia Ponga (Gender), Joe Kapembwa (Youth and Sport), Chanda Kasolo (Eastern Province), Bernard Kampasa (Cabinet Office) and Yumba Ndashe (Cabinet Office) and other senior government officials drawn from various ministries who are members of AAPAM.

The Executive committee and Council of AAPAM comprises the President, Deputy President and 4 Regional Vice Presidents.

And speaking at Zambia house in Gaborone Botswana, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Brigadier General Patrick Tembo congratulated Dr. Msiska for the well-deserved victory.

This is according to a statement issued by Kasabo Kalusa, the First Secretary – Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in Gaborone, Botswana.