The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted a truck with smuggled chicken pieces worth K260, 000 in taxes.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says there is precedence for traders to try and smuggle in goods during the festive season in order to make more profits, but the Authority has ensured that the Mobile Compliance Unit is in all strategic parts of the country.

“Facts of the matter are that the consignment was declared as transit goods going to the neighbouring country when in fact the consignment was destined for Lusaka”, Mr. Sikalinda has said.

He said in a statement that the chicken pieces and truck have been seized on grounds of false declaration and forgery contrary to section 141 Cap 322 of the Customs and Excise Act.

“Our investigations have so far revealed that this particular company has smuggling meat products into the country using transit fraud. We always say it is cheaper to pay taxes than smuggling as the cost of smuggling is losing both the goods and the truck”, He said.

Mr. Sikalinda said the ZRA is aware that during the festive season, the temptation to smuggle goods like alcohol, groceries and other items is high, but assured the nation that the authority is on high alert to deal with the smugglers.

He has since called on all members of the public to report anyone whom they know may be involved in tax evasion and promised that the reporters’ confidentiality will be protected.