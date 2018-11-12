Residents of Katondo and Kabulanda areas in Munkulungwe ward of BwanaMkubwa Constituency in Ndola have petitioned the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to engage the First Quantum Mining to release part of its land to the locals.

Kelvin Mwansa one of the residents said the population in the area has swelled and as a result, they have no room for residential expansion.

Mr. Mwansa said access to proper sanitary facilities such as toilets has also become a challenge as people have no choice but to dig pit latrines near their houses.

He added that, BwanaMkubwa mine ceased its operations some decades ago and that it is in this perspective that the over 6,000 hectares of land which the mining firm is holding be released to the people in the area through the local authority.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwansa further alleged that FQM Operations Manager, Andres Scott has started selling the same parcel of land to company employees and the community is wondering who has granted him authority to start doing so.

And Munkulungwe Ward Councillor, Agness Chomba has echoed the people’s concerns and has since promised not to relent but continue engaging relevant stakeholders.

Ms. Chomba wondered why BwanaMkubwa mine is still holding on to such a huge piece of land which currently is not being utilized while, people in the area have allegedly run out of land.

The civic leader stressed that she has engaged Mr. Scott on several occasions adding that, it is unfortunate he has paid no attention to the people’s complaints.

Meanwhile, Mr. Scott denied the allegations that he is selling land to FQM employees, stating that, he has no right to sell land which he does not own.

He said he is not allowed to sell any portion of land until such a time when BwanaMkubwa mine will be closed completely.

Mr. Scott said so far, he has already given some hectares of land in Katondo area to the Ndola City Council though he is not sure on how the local authority will use it.