Vice President Inonge Wina has arrived in Western Province on a two day working visit. The ZAF Aircraft carrying the Mrs. Wina touched down at Mongu Airport at 15:35 hours.

Speaking on arrival in Mongu, the Vice President cautioned people in Western Province not to be deceived by the opposition political parties regarding the rolling out of the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) as government is on course with the programme.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Wina said government will give all farmers who have paid the K400 subscription for the program while, farmers who did not receive last year but paid will also receive inputs this year.

The Vice President said the people of Western Province should not be deceived that government has failed to roll out the E-Voucher program because all the modalities have been put in place to ensure that all farmers on the program receive inputs.

Mrs. Wina was received by Western Province Permanent Secretary, Sibanza Simuchoba, senior Government and Party Officials.

While in the province, the Vice President will handover an ambulance at Muoya Health Centre in Nalolo district and inspect developmental projects in Kaoma district among other things.