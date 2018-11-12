Anti-Voter Apathy (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani has joined calls by the Southern Africa Centre for Conflict Resolutions (SACCORD) in urging the Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) to commence the continuous voter registration ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

Mr. Mulwani said government should adequately fund the ECZ so that it can start the continuous voter registration following thousands of young people who have obtained National Registration Cards from 2016 to date.

The Anti–Voter Apathy Director also stated that the ECZ should work hand in hand with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of the National Registration in a bid to ensure that young people who have reached 16 years and above access NRC’S as well as voters cards in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

He said AVAP supports SACCORD’S call for the continuous voter registration ahead of the 2021 general elections which he said is just around the corner.

And Mr. Mulwani has also called on the ECZ to remove names of deceased persons from the voters register before the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Mulwani said it is disappointing that the names of people who have died were still appearing on the 2016 voters register raising suspicion from other concerned stakeholders.

He said there is need to ensure that the electoral system is transparent before the 2021 general elections.