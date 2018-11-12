The Zambia Chamber of Commerce Trade and Industry (ZACCI), has called for a deliberate policy to support the effective growth of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs), in the country.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, ZACCI President Michael Nyirenda said the cost of accessing finance by SMEs from banks and other money lending firms is still very high.

Mr Nyirenda said the business environment is not very conducive to support the thriving of SMEs.

He noted that the country is not financing the SMEs as very few of them are given opportunities, like construction tenders among others.

Mr Nyirenda said most contracts are being awarded to foreigners and as such the money is not kept in the country.

He said at the same time local entrepreneurs are not accorded an opportunity to take part in the projects.

Mr Nyirenda said the country is endowed with massive capacity to take up many business ventures ranging from engineers to doctors but only need harnessing.

He said no one can develop the country apart from its people hence the need to prioritize the local entrepreneurs by giving them opportunities.

Mr Nyirenda called on government to put in place measures which will support the SMEs for growth and development.