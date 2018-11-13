Luapula Province Permanent Secretary (PS) Buleti Nsemukila has urged Bank of Zambia management to consider helping people in rural areas who have no proper banking methods of saving their money.

Dr. Nsemukila observes that some marketers in rural areas usually, do not have a proper banking system of saving money resulting in them folding and tieing money to a Chitenge material for safe keeping.

He notes that places such as Lunga district does not have a bank and lacks internet access for E-Wallet which proves to be a challenge for the locals to save money as only a few manage to travel to the nearest districts to access banking facilities.

Dr. Nsemukila suggested to the bank that they should consider partnering with one of the mobile service providers in making a porch that will allow a person to put their cell phone and a few bank notes.

Meanwhile, Bank of Zambia Manager for Payment System Oversight, Muuka Madubeko said the Bank of Zambia team is in the province to sensitise people on the new features that have been added to the bank notes so as to avoid counterfeit notes that destroy the economy.

He explained that people should know how to identify counterfeit notes and be able to report to any nearby security such as the police.

Mr. Madubeko also observes that most people do not know how to handle money that has been spoiled and this is one of the issues the bank will look at in educating the masses on bank notes.