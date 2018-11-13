Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri has warned of stern action against women who shield their husbands and partners in Sexual and Gender Based Violence Cases involving children.

Mrs. Phiri says it is saddening that some women opt to protect marriages at the expense of their children being defiled by their husbands.

She says most defilement cases involve family members but are only reported when a child is impregnated or infected with diseases.

Mrs. Phiri was reacting to the recent report of a 13 year old girl who was allegedly defiled and impregnated by her step father in Lusaka`s Mtendere township.

She said it is unlikely that a child could be undergoing emotional and physical trauma without being noticed by a mother who lives under the same roof.

Mrs Phiri said a child who is abused can easily be noticed especially by a Mother but some women tend to keep quiet for fear of losing their marriages.

And, Mrs. Phiri yesterday retrieved the girl from the abusive home and took her to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- for treatment.

This is contained in statement issued to ZNBC News by Ministry of Gender Media Liaison Officer Mwape Mwenya.