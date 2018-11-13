Following the alleged reckless statements that are tantamount to threatening peace and investor confidence in the country, more stakeholders have come on board to share their sentiments.

Senior Chief Chiwala of the Lamba speaking people in Masaiti district and Chief Lumpuma of the Bulima people in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province being the latest to express their concerns on the matter.

Senior Chief Chiwala said there is need to tone down on political bickering which he stated has potential to instill fear in the peace and investment of the country.

The traditional leader has observed that political players need to be mindful that they are key to preaching messages of peace stating that, this should not be left to non-political players.

“Utterances from both sides of the political platform are alarming. In all fairness, there is need for all politicians to spend less of their time on political bickering,” Chief Chiwala said.

Chief said there are a lot of reckless statements being channeled out even on unregulated platforms such as social media also stating that, as leaders there is need to look beyond politics and look at the challenges being faced by citizens, especially those in rural areas.

Chief Chiwala who is also Chairperson of the Lamba-Lima Royal Establishment said there is similarly need to acknowledge development taking place in most parts of the country.

Chief Chiwala has however, bemoaned the high levels of poverty in the country especially in rural areas adding that, development should be practical and not politicised.

The Chief also expressed sadness over the bad state of roads in his chiefdom stating that only a stretch of 3.1 kilometers is being constructed.

And Chief Lumpuma stated that there is need for people to be responsible on the statements they make, particularly those that are meant for public consumption.

“Even when investors see such statements, they will be scared, so let’s learn to report with facts and not just hearsay,” he said.

He added that Zambians must be cautioned because the peace that the country has enjoyed for 54 years could not be destabilised.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) Copperbelt Provincial Coordinator, Mike Mushanga has implored political party leaders to ensure their statements are fit for public consumption.

He said riots that arose as a consequence of the statement on the alleged sale of ZAFFICO could have been avoided if leaders engaged each other in an orderly manner.

Mr. Mushanga further said government should also realise that it has a responsibility to respond to concerns from the general public regardless of the source.

Furthermore, Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Nativity Priest in charge, Leonard Tembo said people should use the correct channels to air grievances and not to issue statements that can bring chaos into the country.

“Unity is important among Zambians so let’s promote it. We may have differences in opinions, but the peace we have was not easy to gain looking the fact that many countries strive for peace to attain development. Let’s speak with love and always go by the motto ‘One Zambia, One Nation,” he said.