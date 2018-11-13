Minister of Lands Jean Kapata is displeased with the violence that led to the shooting of a Patriotic Front (PF) cadre in the leg by a police officer in Solwezi.

Ms Kapata said it is sad that a place where peace is supposed to prevail can allow such an incidence to happen. She has since called on the police to refrain from being partisan and have the suspect police officer arrested.

Ms Kapata also urged the youths to stay away from any form of violence to avoid endangering their lives.

She said this when she addressed a public meeting to drum up support for Tumvwangani PF candidate Emmanuel Mupapanya ahead of the November 20, 2018 by-elections in Solwezi.

Meanwhile, PF Provincial Chairperson Jackson Kungo said President Edgar Lungu is committed to continue developing the province hence the need to vote for a PF Councilor.

Mr Kungo urged the people in the ward to turn up in numbers to cast their vote on the voting day.

PF and United Party for National Development (UPND), supporters engaged themselves in violent clashes but police have not availed details on the fracas yet.