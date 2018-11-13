Six Southern Province based Chiefs have pledged to support President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government to enable it deliver on its promises to the Zambian people.

The Chiefs led by Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district said Chiefs and the Presidency needed to work together in order for government to meet its objectives of delivering development to the citizenry.

Chief Chikanta who was in the company of Chief Coona of Choma, Chief Nyawa of Kazungula district, Chief Simwatachela, Chieftainess Sekute and Chief Mukobela of Namwala said they opted to meet President Lungu while, he was on official duty in Livingstone to show their solidarity for his leadership.

“We thought of taking advantage of your visit to Southern Province. We welcome you and want to show that we give you solidarity as you carry on your national duties. We feel that once in a while, we should be able to meet you here. We have met our own expenses just to give you the support you need,” he said.

Chief Chikanta said this during a meeting with the Head of State at Chrismar Hotel in Livingstone today.

He requested President Lungu to meet the chiefs periodically at State House to discuss national issues.

“…starting next year, we are requesting for your office to allocate a day for you to meet us, Chiefs. There’s a lot that the chiefs want to discuss with you directly in this country in order for you to deliver and reach out to all parts of the country as your responsibility requires,” he said.

Chief Chikanta also commended government for providing logistical support during the funeral of Chief Choongo of Monze district who died last week after an illness.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has accepted the request made by the chiefs and assured them that he is available and at their service.

President Lungu said Cabinet Office will arrange the regular visits requested by the chiefs to facilitate the much needed interaction between his office and the traditional leadership.

He said those who want to engage the presidency and government are welcome to his office.

“Those who are willing can come, it is not compulsory. I know last time we tried this but it did not work out so we will need to polish up this time around. You are entitled to come so you come because we are there for the people,” he said.

The Head of State said he is aware some chiefs had common problems while others had peculiar ones adding that, some worked well with Members of Parliament while others did not.

And President Lungu said the PF will soon introduce a system to assess the performance of its MPs to ascertain whether they are delivering development to the people on party lines and according to government policy.

He also passed his condolences over the death of Chieftainess Choongo of Monze district in Southern Province.

“My condolences…I was personally involved in trying to facilitate treatment. When a chief is unwell, please inform the provincial minister. We want to ensure they get the best treatment. We know there are certain challenges of going to T.B Joshua but unfortunately, we cannot support that program,” he said

President Lungu said if the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) recommended evacuation to South Africa, India or Israel, government would facilitate.

“…we’ll take you because that is our responsibility. I am saying this because there was a chief who was unwell and wanted government to send the traditional leader to Prophet T.B Joshua, and accused me of refusing to take them there,” he said.

And President Lungu wondered why some wanted to receive medical treatment abroad when their conditions could be treated locally.

“Others want to go abroad when their conditions can be treated in Zambia, why should government spend money in that case? We care for our chiefs. We don’t want to lose our chiefs,” he said.

He noted that in some areas when chiefs died, conflicts and succession disputes arose.

“With these conflicts and successions we fear that we may lose some chiefdoms like in the case of Chief Mbulu in Luapula where there has been no chief for about 15 to 20 years. There is need for continuity…otherwise we are losing an important institution,” he said.

President Lungu was in Livingstone to officially open the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) Mid-Term Review Meeting at Avani Victoria Falls Resort.

IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 75 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa.

Donors meet every three years to replenish IDA resources and the current replenishment – IDA18- is worth US$75 billion for financing of developmental projects with US$45 billion specifically reserved for Africa.