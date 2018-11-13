The Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application to stay the execution of its judgement in a case where Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili was challenging his expulsion from the ruling party.

High court Judge Maria Kawimbe dismissed Mr. Kambwili’s application on grounds that it amounts to want of prosecution.

Mr. Kambwili appealed to the Court of Appeal after the Lusaka High Court recently dismissed the case where he was challenging his expulsion from the PF.

He asked the Lusaka High Court to stay its judgment pending his appeal to the Appeals Court.

But Judge Kawimbe observed that Mr. Kambwili’s application, had not met the criteria to stay the High Court’s Judgment pending the outcome of his appeal.

She added that it was unlikely that the appeal will succeed.

However, Mr. Kambwili had argued that if the stay was not granted, his appeal would be rendered to be an academic exercise.

This is because the Speaker of the National Assembly will move to declare his parliamentary seat vacant much to his disadvantage hence the need to be given a stay.