The Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application to stay the execution of its judgement in a case where Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili was challenging his expulsion from the ruling party.
High court Judge Maria Kawimbe dismissed Mr. Kambwili’s application on grounds that it amounts to want of prosecution.
Mr. Kambwili appealed to the Court of Appeal after the Lusaka High Court recently dismissed the case where he was challenging his expulsion from the PF.
He asked the Lusaka High Court to stay its judgment pending his appeal to the Appeals Court.
But Judge Kawimbe observed that Mr. Kambwili’s application, had not met the criteria to stay the High Court’s Judgment pending the outcome of his appeal.
She added that it was unlikely that the appeal will succeed.
However, Mr. Kambwili had argued that if the stay was not granted, his appeal would be rendered to be an academic exercise.
This is because the Speaker of the National Assembly will move to declare his parliamentary seat vacant much to his disadvantage hence the need to be given a stay.
But why do the Police block him from entering his Constituency if you are not scared of him. That’s already unfair advantage.
I think a stay should have been allowed in the name of justice.
Now he will be allowed to freely campaign.
But then even if police blocked hh from entering sp, he would still get 100% votes.
Ck won because of pf popularity. Let him stand on upendi or ndc and you will see disaster
Appeal, appeal, and appeal some more until h3ll freezes over.
If you are as popular as you claim, why not just welcome the chance to take your case before the “court of public opinion” in your constituency and show these guys (the PF) the political stuff you are made of? Nishani ba shikulu Kambwili, naizanda ka!
End of the road for Dr Fentizo
Draining of Pus. Kambwili is a pustule, festering and infected
If it was the time he was in the PF government, HaLombe would not have said, “But, but, but …” Evertyhing is BUT with this TRIBAL GROUPING! Pathetic human beings! They think “TRIBE first” then “ISSUE next.” No wonder he is UNELECTABLE.
MAKANI YABIJA, KAMBWILI LOSES HIS GRATUITY.
He must so distraught.
When reality trickles in, niggaz are known for who they are. The former Jerabo is standing on loose grounds.
Let’s now see him go to the UK and sip on that cup of tea. Just how many people in Government mock people when they obtain favours in contracts and steal public funds. Justice has a way of serving itself. Lesa tashentekwa imwe bamunina.
You are wasting my time. Let me go and open an account at Stanchatt Garden City!!!!
Insult our Zambian courts again. We shall see how popular Kambwili is in Roan. This is Democray my friends, it is not for the fainthearted. Kikikiki.
Lets face it, if you are a Leader of an opposition why hold on to a position of another party. Sir Mr Kabwili let it go and start strengthen your party or join another party of yours choice. this includes Mr Kalaba because it looks like you are desperate and you cannot do away this your MP position.
Let’s be serious for a minute. This chap does not have a PhD which I do.
Thank you.
Which chap naiwe and PHD for what? Go to Luanshya you will reliese why he stands tall among MPs. Visit the hospital in his constituency, you will go and close most hospitals in Zambia.
The opposition should work towards let him return the seat.
4.1 you are in England so what do you know about what’s happening in luanshya? Kambwili has technically been out of the PF for almost 2 years and during that time Luanshya roads have been done by government and not by Kambwili. The only problem in Luanshya especially Mpatamatu is poor water supply. The people of Roan will be the best judge.
Another by election. Another wastage of public funds.
He should just go mobilize and see if he can win the seat back, it didn’t make sense holding on to a seat he won under PF when he left the party, on the other hand it should be a free and fair election not a cooked one and people say democracy, when the election it self is not fair…. Although it is another waste of tax payers money
Sometimes our judges contribute to the nonsense in the political arena.Kambwili is no longer a PF member and decampaigns PF on daily basis as he claims to be a leader of NDC,so why should CK be hiding behind the courts?Let Kambwili and Kalaba be men enough and leave PF fully because they are not wanted there.Democracy is expensive.So by elections are part of democracy.Our Judges should teach Kambwili and Kalaba political lessons by passing judgements fast so that the Speaker can declare Roan and Bahati constituencies vacant.CK AND KALABA CLAIM TO BE POPULAR,SO THEY MUST GO AND DEFEND THEIR SEATS ON ANY PARTY AGAINST MIGHTY PF-PERIOD!!!
Well done Judge Maria Kawimbe for this splendid judgement as we are tired of nonsense from Kambwili.Harry Kalaba should be next!!!NOW THE SPEAKER CAN…
Kalaba should resign from the PF. He’s abusing the system.
Yapwa bola ba fentizo
Kambwili wants to abuse our justice system. How can you be president of NDC but still want to remain PF. And during elections you campaign against the PF but you still want to be a PF member . And people support him. …in the end if we’re not careful we may end up with Mr Mulyokela at state house.