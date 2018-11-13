The Patriotic Front (PF) says Zambia needs infrastructure development for the country to achieve goals enshrined in the Vision 2030.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says according to the party’s Comprehensive Manifesto, infrastructure development is critical to achieve Zambia’s objective of becoming a prosperous middle-income country by the year 2030.

Mr. Mwila also says all-weather roads, accessible schools and hospitals, international standard airports, maritime transport systems and social housing are instrumental in bringing positive changes in the lives of people in society.

He says other factors that impact positively on people’s lives are rural and urban electrification systems, and portable drinkable water services.

Mr. Mwila says low quantity, quality and less access to infrastructure seriously hampers any country’s competitiveness at regional, continental and global levels.

He says low competitiveness due to lack of adequate infrastructure could in turn hamper Zambia’s foreign direct investment in manufacturing and other strategic industries which the country intends to develop.

Mr. Mwila says the PF government spearheaded by late President Michael Sata and incumbent President Edgar Lungu remains resolute to deliver infrastructure development as a means of bringing about inclusive economic growth and development.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka on Monday.