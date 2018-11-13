The Patriotic Front (PF) says Zambia needs infrastructure development for the country to achieve goals enshrined in the Vision 2030.
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says according to the party’s Comprehensive Manifesto, infrastructure development is critical to achieve Zambia’s objective of becoming a prosperous middle-income country by the year 2030.
Mr. Mwila also says all-weather roads, accessible schools and hospitals, international standard airports, maritime transport systems and social housing are instrumental in bringing positive changes in the lives of people in society.
He says other factors that impact positively on people’s lives are rural and urban electrification systems, and portable drinkable water services.
Mr. Mwila says low quantity, quality and less access to infrastructure seriously hampers any country’s competitiveness at regional, continental and global levels.
He says low competitiveness due to lack of adequate infrastructure could in turn hamper Zambia’s foreign direct investment in manufacturing and other strategic industries which the country intends to develop.
Mr. Mwila says the PF government spearheaded by late President Michael Sata and incumbent President Edgar Lungu remains resolute to deliver infrastructure development as a means of bringing about inclusive economic growth and development.
This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka on Monday.
Yes iwe kaabwa but at what cost
Ba Zambia are we really just going to sit back and watch these thieves? These guys are up to no good. This is frustrating
I wanted to read the article and saw Davies Mwila’s name and I stopped immediately. I am PF but regrettably our SG is not smart. It is not his fault though, It is the fault of the appointing authority. we still need to support him though things like him being a councilor in Chipili would have been helpful. You have my support SG
infrastructure development at the cost of indebting our country & auctioning our natural resources, land & sovereignty to Chinese & Lebanese.
Only PF cadres will achieve 2030 goals. They have range rovers, Jaguars, blocks of flats in Lusaka & houses in Swaziland, dubai & Joburg.
Tell us who wrote your grade 12 exam for you ,pantu iwe teti upase.
Is this the thug who is on tape urging PF kaponyas to steal council plots and take over public places ?
You think you can borrow yourself into prosperity ? 2030 middle income country ? Another PF pipe dream , not with thugs like you mwila.
The way you are prioritising roads over manufacturing is like a farmer rushing to plant crops that mature in 5 years while his roof is leaking and his machinery is being destroyed
The shelter called toll plaza on the dual carriage way cost 4.3 million dollars, 43 million kwacha rebased, 43 billion kwacha non rebased.
WE NEED GOOD ROADS FROM NORTHWEST TO ANGOLA/NAMIBIA/LUSAKA…THESE ROADS WILL ATTRACT REAL INVESTMENTS…..
Lets even up the game and keep the development momentum. Afterall Zambia is uncompetitive today because of lack of modern and well structured infrastructure.
Ba UPND, mwanya, infrastructure development costs money and this is common knowledge and PF wont stop until Zambians can compete favourably in the region and world at large. No infrastructure, no job opportunities, so imwe mukose bane!
Yes, every Zambian want infrastructure development but not the way of kulila mwiibala you PF are doing by overpriced nichekeleko deals. That’s what people are fed up of. If everything you have done was in good faith, without corruption, the whole country would have been behind you. Not one would be talking about HH because he would be nowhere to be heard. But the culture of cutting deals, $4.3 million toll gate? Imwe ba Mwila!
We all know that; the biggest problem is over-pricing of the projects whereby 50% of the money ends up in your dirty pockets.
You people singing about roads , will people eat roads ? 40% unemployed after you have spent $17 billion on infrastructure and still no investores you dream will come and provide jobs.
We say hold back on the roads and concentrate on import substitutions with local made products….all the hundreds of millions you want yo spend on roads should now be spent on manufacturing to cut imports.
Textile manufacturing is where GRZ should spend their energies , ban all uniform imports GRZ and work uniforms and make them all in Zambia.
Today I leave South America for Australia via Germany and expect to meet anthony and frank bwalya. Lets see their visions.
Infrastructure is critical for sustainable development. Government is right to focus on building foundation of development. These include airports, highways, university, hospitals, railway line, etc. The deficit is what the country is now trying to deal with. It would have been better to focus right from the beginning. In fact, the FNDP was focused. There after an element of slackening was apparent.
GRZ has thus far borrowed a disputed $17 billion for infrastructure , but we have a very high unemployment rate , 40 % and we have not even yet started paying back the principle sums borrowed , so where will sustained development come from ?? if we are only seeing a trickle thus far, the tax paying working base is too small..And the investores we were told will come flooding in have not come ???
We think all energies should be now directed at job creation via manufacturing to cut imports and boost exports and the GDP.
