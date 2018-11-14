Zambia Police in Kabompo district in collaboration with the Forestry Department have confiscated timber logs alleged to have been stolen from African timber concession area.

Kabompo District Commissioner (DC), Shatewa Ndumba who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kabompo yesterday, said the timber logs of about 30.39 cubic meters were intercepted by police yesterday at a check point after a tip off from an anonymous community member.

Ms. Ndumba said the driver of truck and trailer registration number ALE 9793T ferried timber from Kabompo forest area to Manyinga without a production or conveyance licence.

Meanwhile, District Forestry Officer, Jameson Mapupu said the timber was being illegally transported as they discovered a site which appears to have been used as a camp site for the activity during the night.

Mr. Mapupu has therefore, appealed to community members to continue being vigilant and report suspicious activity especially during the night.

He said government will not relent in bringing involved culprits to book as such acts contribute to the considerable loss of the nation’s revenue thereby, depriving development agenda.

The truck in mention has been impounded at Kabompo Police and driver detained as investigations in the matter continue.