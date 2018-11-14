Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised University of Zambia (UNZA) Students to always dialogue with stakeholders in the quest to finding solutions on matters that affect their institution.

Mr. Lusambo explained that it is only through dialogue that challenges affecting UNZA can be resolved.

He said this when he congratulated the new University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) in Lusaka yesterday.

ZANIS reports that the Provincial Minister called on the new UNZASU Executive to sensitise fellow students on the need to engage stakeholders in resolving matters at the institution.

Mr. Lusambo said he does expect students to be involved in violence because they are intellectuals who should add value to society.

He further affirmed that the economic development of the nation depends on students adding that, they should not allow politicians to use them.

And the new UNZASU President, Warran Hamusunga said the union will work with the government in ensuring that student’s interest are prioritised.

Mr. Hamusunga also appealed to UNZA management to allow students with outstanding arrears to write their examinations which are expected to start on Monday November 19, 2018.