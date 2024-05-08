Runners from Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe are expected to participate in the 2024 Kansanshi Marathon to be held in Solwezi on May 25th at Trident College.

This month’s marathon is a follow up to the 2023 edition which saw over 1,200 runners participate in the Kansanshi Mining organized event.

Kansanshi Mining Specialist Corporate Affairs Clinton Masumba says the race will feature the ZA and World Athletics accredited categories that include 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, and the popular 5 km fun run.

“As Zambia’s highest-paying marathon, the event boasts a cumulative prize purse exceeding K500,000.Building on the resounding success of the inaugural event in 2023, which saw over 1,100 participants, Kansanshi Mining PLC is committed to elevating the standard of marathons in Zambia,”Masumba stated.

“Participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to join in the celebration of athleticism and community spirit.In the main categories, the winners will be rewarded for their outstanding achievements. The first finisher in the 42.2 km race will receive a substantial prize of K42,000, while the top finisher in the 21.1 km race will walk away with K21,000. Additionally, the first finishers in the 10 km and 5 km races will be awarded K10,000 and K5,000, respectively,” he said.

Organisers want this year’s marathon to surpass all expectations and continue to inspire athletes from Zambia and beyond.