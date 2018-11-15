President Edgar Lungu has travelled to Mwinilunga district in North-western Province to flag off the launch of the 2018/2019 farming season.

The Head of State was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, Defence Chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government and party officials.

The Zambia Air force Force (ZAF) plane carrying President Lungu who is accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, his Spokesperson Amos Chanda and other government officials, left Lusaka’s City Airport about 08.25 hrs.

President Lungu is upon arrival at Solwezi Airport, expected to proceed to Mwinilunga district to launch the farming season at Chief Chibwika’s farm.

The President will later in the day participate in a field tour of Chief Chibwika’s farm and engage small scale farmers in the area in hand hoe farming as well as to demonstrate the tractor ripping and planting among others.

The President is expected back in Lusaka later today after concluding the launch of the farming season.