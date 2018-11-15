Second choice Shepolopolo goalkeeper Catherine Musonda is ruled-out of the 2018 Women’s AFCON.
Musonda sustained an injury in Monday’s 7-0 friendly loss against Cameroon in Abidjan.
“Our second-choice goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was injured in the international friendly that we had against Cameroon,” team physician Doctor Faith Chibeza said.
“She collided with a Cameroonian striker and sustained a fracture on her ankle and she will be out for a good three months.”
The setback has left Coach Bruce Mwape with Chiko Nkhoma as cover for first-choice Hazel Nali.
But Doctor Chibeza said midfielder Helen Chanda, who also sustained an ankle injury in that friendly, will recover in time for Sunday’s opening Group B match against Equatorial Guinea.
South Africa and defending champions Nigeria are the other teams in Group B.
Meanwhile, Shepolopolo arrived in Accra on Wednesday after a five-day camp in Cote d’Ivoire for the tournament Ghana is hosting from November 17 to December 1.
