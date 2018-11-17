Five workers of Jaward Investments in Solwezi have died after a wall of the trench they were contracted to dig collapsed and buried them.
Both Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga have confirmed the incident that happened this morning to ZANIS in Solwezi.
Mr Namachila said the five were among the nine casual workers of Jaward Investments who were contracted by Northwestern Water Supply and Sewerage Company to dig trenches for putting sewer pipes around Solwezi boys technical secondary school area.
He said the five were about 4.5 metres underground when the wall collapsed and buried them.
Mr Namachila identified the deceased as Leans Kapumba aged 32 and Isaiah Kapumba 22 both of weighbridge area, others are Oliver age unknown and another one only identified as Justine of Shantente area while the fifth person is unknown.
He said the identified four bodies have been dug out while the search for the fifth person continues.
And Mrs Kamalonga who rushed to the scene described the incident as sad, saying it is tragic to lose young lives in such a manner.
Nowadays we have construction vehicles (machines) that can dig even more deep than 4.5m, no need to be losing life like we are in the 1s or 2s
Sad, but we cannot entirely depend on machines while our youth remain unemployed. It’s just unfortunate. MTSRIP
Really upsetting, something that could easily have been prevented. Someone has to be accountable for this.
If it was a Chinese company we’re going to have riots on our hands. Please safety ensure all companies adhere to safety ethics.
Too SAD in indeed. M.T.S.R.I.P
Indeed MTSRIEP.
Sad.
A similar accident happened in Lusaka when an utility company contracted a company to do similar work. Our engineers are sleeping.protect our youth also called scavengers
MTSRP ,the person responsible was suppose to conduct a risk assessment.This was a preventable risk.
What safety measures were put in place? The employer or supervisor is responsible for the work, and must take the necessary steps to identify all the hazards and risks before beginning any work. Did they check areas adjacent to the site for potential hazards and sources that can impact the stability of soil? Did management have a means of exit provided from the inside of the trench, usually no more than 8m (25 ft) away than any worker in the trench? Did they prepare emergency plans and rescue procedures? Did they educate and train workers about all existing and potential hazards and risks and appropriate safety measures? Someone is responsible and need to be held accountable. They must pay for the funerals and pay the families compensation!
