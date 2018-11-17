Five workers of Jaward Investments in Solwezi have died after a wall of the trench they were contracted to dig collapsed and buried them.

Both Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga have confirmed the incident that happened this morning to ZANIS in Solwezi.

Mr Namachila said the five were among the nine casual workers of Jaward Investments who were contracted by Northwestern Water Supply and Sewerage Company to dig trenches for putting sewer pipes around Solwezi boys technical secondary school area.

He said the five were about 4.5 metres underground when the wall collapsed and buried them.

Mr Namachila identified the deceased as Leans Kapumba aged 32 and Isaiah Kapumba 22 both of weighbridge area, others are Oliver age unknown and another one only identified as Justine of Shantente area while the fifth person is unknown.

He said the identified four bodies have been dug out while the search for the fifth person continues.

And Mrs Kamalonga who rushed to the scene described the incident as sad, saying it is tragic to lose young lives in such a manner.