The Zambia National Students Union has called both managers of public and private institutions of higher learning to allow students who owe some payment to take their semester examinations but put measures in place for recovery of monies that students owe an institution.

We have noted the increasing threats by management in both public and private universities to stop students from taking their examinations despite these students having made some considerable payment towards their tuition fees. Currently, we aware of cases such as the University of Zambia where about 1,200 students may not take their examinations because of non-full payment of tuition fees.

We want to remind institutions of higher learning that stopping students from taking examinations does not put money into the coffers on a university or college. Management can find other means to recover the monies such as withholding of results until the full payment has been made. In fact, we believe universities and students who stop students from taking examinations after having made a considerable payment are, to a larger extent, guilty of unjust enrichment.

We appeal to Minister of Higher Education, Honourable Professor Nkandu Luo to begin earnest discussions between management and students, through their Unions, to find a lasting solution to this problem. ZANASU also would like to comment institutions such as Zambian Open University whose Union has launched the Student Revolving Fund that will allow ZAOU students to borrow funds to pay for their examinations at no interest. We encourage student unions around the country to begin emulating these examples that bridge the gap when solutions cannot be found.

Finally, ZANASU has congratulated the newly elected President of the National Institute of Public Administration Student Union, Charles Mbobela, and his entire executive for their victory in an election that was peaceful, free and fair but professionally conducted by the elections body. ZANASU is always proud that students continue to use the democratic apparatus in choosing their elected leaders. NIPASU has been one of the most instrumental institutions and a voice that has helped to build the student movement in Zambia. ZANASU will also be closely be following the elections at Lusaka Trust Business College (LTBC) which will be held on Thursday next week.

Issued by

Steven Kanyakula

Vice President

Zambia National Students Union