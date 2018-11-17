By Sunday Chilufya Chanda
As the day draws nearer for the Mangango Constituency By Election, we note that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has been conspicuously absent in the campaigns in the constituency and their silence in the been deafening.
Their silence is really designed to be a calm before the storm.
The UPND are a creature of habit. They use the same old tired underhand tactic of staying away from campaigns and then popping up in the morning of the last two days with their violence and then…petitions.
The UPND know that the people of Mangango have caught up with their negativity to development and they have now embraced the development agenda of the Patriotic Front.
The fact is that the beleaguered UPND are not campaigning because they know they’re losing.
They should just man–up and admit it as opposed to being stunted cry-babies.
The Patriotic have been on the ground selling our manifesto and we have had very peaceful campaigns.
Civil Society has an opportunity to redeem their compromised reputation by being objective and going to Mangango to see who is campaigning and who is not.
UPND lack of campaign and their absence on the ground is typical of their plan to do what they do best – spending time on social media to disparage development while the PF are in the ground campaigning; and then they cry foul and throw tantrums once they lose and their porridge hits the fan.
The leadership of the UPND must take responsibility, grow up and campaign peacefully!
For a party that is next month celebrating twenty years of existence, their violent juvenile tantrums are an embarrassment to democracy.
In fact, their poor performance is an embarrassing reflection on their leader of twelve stunted years.
Just grow up and do the right thing!
The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director At the Patriotic Front Secretariat Lusaka
Please Monday just campaign peacefully for PF and do not cite UPND to violence
UPND is the worst nightmare to ever happen to Zambia.
They are not getting any motivation from their leaders. All decisions are made by HH.
If they catch him on a good day, then all is good. Ask HH for campaign funds on a bad day, you are simply reduced to a tiny insect.
It’s his money. He decides where it should be un-invested.
Meanwhile, GBM has realised that they don’t like him in UPND and it will remain so.
Ichilema umwine alekosha umwana kuli gelo wamunankwe & u want him to stop that & come uku ati ku mangango. He is counting the days till he is a father again. He is saving his Panama money his children now.
*Hakainde’s sex Scandal – Charmaine Expecting HH’s Child in April next year.*
It is now confirmed that Charmaine Musonda is four months pregnant and she is expected to give birth to HH’s child in April 2019.
The fury surrounding Hakainde’s relationship with Charmaine Musonda which has led to her pregnancy is distinct from many other Zambian sex scandals because it stems from the disturbing fact that Charmaine was the girlfriend of former UPND chilanga member of parliament Keith Mukata who was accused of disrespecting HH and UPND when he refused to support UPND’s motion of boycotting parliament.
The relationship between HH and Charmaine has caused so much anguish and pain in HH’s household such that some Church elders were sent to try and sort out the problem in HH’s house in new…
“Stunted cry-baies”, “juvenile tantrums”, I think there is no need to use such terms, especially were you are not even provoked. I think there’s a slip from peaceful and constructive observation- the tone is not loaded with wisdom and leadership qualities. There could have been a better way to raise the concerns, otherwise silence would have been more golden on this one.
So someone sat down and typed up this : why is the opposition not campaigning in Mangango …you sat there in your lounge surrounded with questionable property and loot…you campaigning alone now you want someone to insult; what have we done as country to get to here with such a mess.
If just goes to show there is no leadership above him …its like in a bar where the boss is getting drunk with juniors its free for all.
Kikikikikikiki….. no campaign?….Jay Gay, do you agree on behalf of your trib.al Hacks?
Oh and sorry, trib.al Hacks will be attending interviews on voting day next week.
You sound chronically insufficiently gruntled for life.
Imagine the taxpayer is funding these playground bully insults. Taxpayers’ money for this big mouth to spew irrelevance and live in luxury
There is another imbacile in this parliament of barboons with no Brian’s most of them id!it’s and their followers who are dander heads who them selves just follow with no idea where they are heading with a govt made up of sh!t it self… Hence the term sh!t govt
Everything Sunday Chan writes comes through his back side. He is low life, like most of senior people in his PF party. Its time we get this nation back on truck, and let’s wait and see what will happen to Sunday Chan.
Sunday Chanda just eat that tax payers money chagwa is stealing and shut up. You Quack