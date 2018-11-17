President Edgar Lungu says Western province is part of Zambia and that people in the region should uphold and believe in the Moto of one Zambia one nation.

And President Lungu has appealed to the people in the area that they should ensure that when electing leaders they elect people that are ready to unity the country.

The Head of state said this when he arrived in Mongu this morning enroute to Mangango for a two day working visit to drum up support for the Patriot Front (PF) candidate in the Tuesday’s parliamentary by election.

President Lungu expressed sadness that politicians have continued to divide the country on tribal and regional lines.

He stressed that he will find it difficult to work with people who do not believe in the One Zambia One National Moto, because he believes that unity is a key in attaing national development.

He noted that there is no need to divide the country on tribal or regional lines, adding that people have continued to embrace inter marriages and no one critises that.

President Lungu added that even in churches people coming from different tribes and regions congregate without the mention of tribe.

He is accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe, Infrastructure and Development Minister Ronald Chitotela.

Others are Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and Presidential Press Aid Amos Chanda among others.

Others taking part in the election are Mwendoi Akakandelwa who is standing on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket, Singumbe Kabindama is standing on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) while the National Democratic Congress Party has fielded in Yuvwenu Kashandola.

The Mangango seat fall vacant following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament Naluwe Mweene who died in a road traffic accident on August 28 at Itezhi-Tezi turnoff.