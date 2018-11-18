Chief Chief Mwene Mutondo of the Nkoya speaking people of Kaoma district in Western province has advised people in the country to always work and support the government of the day.

The traditional leader has since appealed to people in his chiefdom to support the Patriot Front (PF) government because of the development that it is taking to various areas.

He said there is need for people to separate politics from development adding that it is good for people to associate themselves with leaders who are developmental oriented.

ZANIS reports that the Chief was speaking in Kaoma yesterday when President Edgar Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

” I want to appeal to my subjects that there is no time to waste, let us join people who are developmental oriented for us to stop walking long distances to clinics and schools let us support PF,” he said.

He stressed that Zambians should always have a common goal of development hence the need to work towards achieving it in a united manner.

And Chief Mweenetondo thanked President Lungu for visiting his palace, noting that he is the second Head of state to have visited the place after first President Kenneth Kaunda.

He added that the visit by President Lungu will remain historical and meaningful to the chiefdom and his subjects.

He also praised government for constructing a modern mortuary in the area adding that people will be buried in dignity and honour compared to the past when people used to be buried hastily due to lack of a mortuary.

And President Lungu appealed to traditional leaders in the country to help politicians by inculcating messages of peace and unity in them.

Mr.Lungu disclosed that there is so much division among politicians especially those championing tribal and regionalism.

He noted that this is why traditional leaders should come in and ensure that people uphold the One Zambia,one Nation Motto.

President Lungu further noted that Presidents and other leaders should be elected on merit and not using tribalism to decampaign others.

” Help us as traditional leaders to inculcate this message in our people, let us stop this tribal thing, all Ministers and Presidents should be elected on merit,” he stated.

He further added that in his administration he will not live anyone behind in the quest to develop the country.

The President is in Mangango of Kaoma district in Western province to campaign for PF candidate Godwin Putu in Tuesday’s November 20 parliamentary by election.