By Peter Sinkamba

In Zambia, judges are appointed by the President under Article 140 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) 2016. In the United States, some judges are pointed while others are elected by popular vote.

Following the 2016 Amendment, appointment of judges to fill up new courts that were established has been acrimonious than ever before.

Now, Government is contemplating amending the Constitution. Any time from now, Government may advertise its proposed amendment.

Should Article 140 be one of proposals for reviewed so as to provide for elected judges? Or should the status quo of appointing judges be retained?

The events in the US in the last one month on appointment and election of judges has given us a feel of the two sides of the coin. First, it was the acrimonious appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a Republican judge, who went through one of the most contentious, partisan, divisive, and polarizing confirmation process, to the Federal Supreme Court Bench.

Then last week, Mid-Term elections were held. Several office bearers were on the ballot, among them, Congressmen and Congresswomen, Senators, Governors, and interestingly, State judges.

A total of 297 appellate court seats were up for election, including 68 supreme court seats, and 228 intermediate appellate court seats.

Interestingly, one Judge lost his re-election bid. His name is Judge Glenn Devlin??a judge in Houston in Harris County.

The Judge is one of the 59 Republican Judges who were replaced by Democrats following the Mid-Term elections.

What did Judge Devlin do thereafter?

One day after he lost his re-election bid, he released nearly all juvenile defendants who appeared before him as long as they answered “no” when he asked if they planned to kill anyone.

“This is obviously what the voters wanted,” Judge Devlin is reported to have said when he released juveniles who have been charged with a wide range of crimes, according to ABC 10.

“If I release you, will you go out and murder anybody?” he asked the juveniles. And if the juvenile said “no”, he released them.

It is not known how many juveniles were released, but the number, according to the outlet, is at least seven — four of whom faced aggravated robbery charges.

The Judge also rescheduled all cases to be heard during the first week of January next year, which is when Democrat Natalia Oakes will take the bench.

In civics, we are taught from a young age that the best form of government is a democratic government where people elect their leaders and officials. In a democracy, citizens participate in this process by voting for president and other offices.

But in Zambia, one branch of government — the judicial branch — often escapes the direct application of democracy through judicial appointments instead of electing judges.

The benefits of having Presidents and MPs appointing judges for life rather than putting their seats up for election have been debated in Zambia since the Mwanakatwe Constitutional Review Commission of 1993. These debates have come from the fact that there are many good and bad consequences of having appointed judges.

Although electing judges makes intuitive sense in a democracy, the appointment method of judge selection most fairly accomplishes the goal of the judicial branch — to read and interpret the law.

Given that direct democracy allows citizens the most control over their government, to elect our judges may seem like the best method of selection. Indeed, judges who depend on re-election to keep their jobs could be friendlier and appear more productive especially towards elections.

Elected judges will endeavour to keep people happy and they will therefore often do what the majority of people in their jurisdiction would think is best.

Unfortunately, sometimes being a good judge means making decisions that don’t make people happy. Clearly, most judges (whether they be elected or not) should not be afraid to make unpopular decisions in court as long as they are in keeping with the law.

However, the application of direct democracy to the court system may lead to some level of majority rule in the courts. While majority rule is a good thing in Parliament and the State House, judicial rulings should be based on objective interpretation of the law. Therefore, judicial rulings must not be influenced by public opinion.

Another reason good reason to support appointment of judges is that Presidents and MPs make judicial selections based on the backgrounds and records of candidates. The assumption here is that background checks will be made from the premise of professionalism not caderism. If cadres take the lead in conducting background checks then the result of careful deliberation and research by the President and MPs is compromised.

Sometimes judges go through the nomination process based purely on their party affiliation — a mistake which encourages political advocacy from the bench instead of ensuring that justice be served in our courts.

The assumption is that when a judge is appointed, the person in charge of that appointment will look at their entire record as a judge rather than just check the background check on party affiliation —- PF, UPND, Green Party, NAREP etc.

Judges should be selected with the intention of being objective and non-partisan, not to implement a particular party’s platform.

So, from the above discourse, what do you think the best way that should be adopted in the next constitutional amendment to guarantee unbiased and fair rulings in our courts?

Which mode of adoption should be enacted as the best standard method of judicial selection?

As stated above, judges should make decisions they believe to be fair, regardless of whether public agree with them. No doubt about it, the public expect judges that make rulings based on independent interpretations of the law and make the best decisions.

The question is: should we trust our highest elected officials to appoint these officials? If so, what fool-proof system should be put in place to guarantee that only the most qualified candidates take up these positions?

The second question is: what system should we devise which, on one hand is dependent on the consent of the governed, and on the other hand ensures deliver of justice without being controlled by public opinion during election season, and party cadres after the elections?

The Author is the President of the Greens Party in Zambia